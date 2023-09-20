Charli D’Amelio shared more insight into her relationship with Landon Barker during The D’Amelio Show season 3.

“Tell them we are PR,” Charli joked about the relationship. Landon replied, “I don’t like this joke! It’s so mean.”

Charli hit back, “Well, your dad pays me every month so … just kidding!”

In the Hulu series’ second episode — titled “Human Punching Bag” and released on Wednesday, September 20 — the internet star offered fans a look at her and Landon’s first-ever public outing together at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“This is the most high-profile thing that Landon and I have done together,” Charli shared during her confessional. “I think it’s going to be really fun. It’s just Landon and I, it’s not my family or anything.”

Viewers watched Charli attempt — unsuccessfully, more than once — to get Landon out of bed to prepare for the event. She recalled going to the Streamy Awards alone because he “ended up sleeping through it.” Charli said she was “really mad that night.” Thankfully, he made it to the Grammy Awards.

“I swore I’d never be in another public relationship and I’m just a big liar,” Charli joked, noting that she and Landon try to stay unbothered about online rumors surrounding their romance. “You just can’t take it personally.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Dixie took a trip to Nashville, Tennessee for a music writing camp. While there, she went line dancing with friends and appeared on the “Green Room Talks With Jenna Andrews” podcast to discuss her mental health after being diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD) in late 2022.

“I would definitely like to advocate for people with PMDD more,” Dixie shared during a confessional. “When you’re going through it so often it’s hard to do anything when you get taken off the tracks for two weeks every month.”

Dixie also noted that living with her sister is “important” for her mental health. However, earlier in the episode, Charli noted that she didn’t know if she was able to continue living as Dixie’s “human punching bag.”

“She doesn’t really see how she could even be the problem,” Charli shared with her mom, Heidi D’Amelio. “You see a mild version of it. The cameras see a mild version of it. No one actually sees how it is all the time.”

Charli told her mom that she’s in “an uncomfortable position,” trying to decide if she wants to keep living with her sister or not.

By the end of the episode, tensions are still running high between the sisters. Charli noted that she’s “too scared” to tell Dixie that she’s “maybe thinking of not moving in with her.”

On the other hand, Dixie spoke about her love for Charli during a confessional.

“I care about her so much. I would do anything for her,” the “Be Happy” singer shared. “She annoys me so much sometimes, but if anyone else said she was annoying, I’d go crazy.”

New episodes of The D’Amelio Show release via Hulu on Wednesdays.

