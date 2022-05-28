Get ready for more to watch! Disney+ and Hulu have tons of new titles in June 2022, and we’re breaking them all down.

Selena Gomez is headed back to Hulu when Only Murders in the Building season 2 officially premieres. Not to mention, her real-life BFF Cara Delevingne joined the cast.

“I actually related to the character in a lot of ways, from her way of making new friends in unconventional places, and feeling a little isolated and not understood sometimes,” the actress told Deadline of her character, Mabel, during a May 2022 podcast appearance. “On top of that, I’m obsessed with true crime.”

When it came to reprising her role for a second season, Selena explained, “Doing another season of a show that genuinely had the reaction it had is a little nerve-wracking. I got nervous because I was like, ‘How can I top it? How can I be better?’”

Even though she was nervous, the former Disney Channel star was able to make it work.

“With my full confidence in my body, this is a millions times better than season 1,” Selena teased. “We’ve just got our characters down, we really have a well-blended cast, it’s really diverse. You’re going to be surprised.”

Over on Disney+, Grace VanderWaal is returning as Stargirl for the upcoming flick Hollywood Stargirl. This movie is the highly anticipated sequel to the March 2020 movie Stargirl.

“The upcoming film follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities,” the streaming service shared in a statement. “When her mother Ana is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters. They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan and Terrell; Mr. Mitchell, one of Stargirl’s neighbors; and Roxanne Martel, a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.”

It’s safe to say that the former America’s Got Talent star has come a long way!

