Both Disney+ and Hulu have tons of new releases to help subscribers celebrate the final days of summer.

Perhaps the most highly-anticipated release is the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+. With Olivia Rodrigo‘s Nini gone following the Wildcats’ summer musical, the remaining East High students return for their senior year — and one last musical. Of course, they’ll be performing High School Musical 3.

According to the show’s official logline, “Plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie on location at their beloved high school.” Along with that, comes some familiar faces. High School Musical alums Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Kaycee Stroh,Monique Coleman, Bart Johnson and Alyson Reed are all set to return for the last batch of episodes.

“He’s been a huge supporter of the show since before it even aired,” Julia Lester, who plays Ashlyn Caswell, told J-14 about Corbin in July 2022, so it’s no surprise that he’s returning to East High. Corbin — who played Chad Danforth in the original High School Musical film series — appeared in HSMTMTS season 3.

“It was really wonderful having his heart and love on screen with us this time, instead of just behind the scenes, which is equally as amazing in its own right,” Julia added. “But to really see him step into the show and take ownership of who he portrayed was really incredible. I’ve learned so much from him.”

Corbin, for his part, recalled going “on an emotional roller coaster” when appearing on the show, while chatting with People in July 2022.

“When this season was coming to an end, I had a moment where I was just watching all of them perform, and it just hit me,” he shared at the time. “It hit me like a ton of bricks where I’m seeing the impact that the original movies had. The fact that it even paved the way for this to take place, and the fact that they’re carrying the torch in such a beautiful way — and then the fact that I got to be a part of it again, that I got to actually live in the joy and the magic that is High School Musical again, I wasn’t expecting it.”

Of course, this isn’t the only new series — or movie — headed to Disney+ or Hulu. Scroll through our gallery for the streaming services full list of August 2023 releases.

