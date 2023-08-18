Conrad and Belly from The Summer I Turned Pretty are the ultimate will they/won’t they! Played by Christopher Briney and Lola Tung, respectively, in the Prime Video series, fans are dying to know if the two characters are endgame.

Keep reading to see where their relationship stands after seasons 1 and 2. Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Do Belly and Conrad Get Together in ‘TSITP’ Season 1?

Throughout season 1 of TSITP, which premiered in June 2022, Conrad and Belly go back and forth on their relationship. After admitting her longheld feelings for the older Fisher brother, Belly is rejected by Conrad due to his complicated feelings as he discovers his mother is dying from cancer. She seemingly picks younger brother Jeremiah (played by Gavin Casalegno), who then attends the Debutante Ball with her.

However, Jeremiah goes missing at the ball before their dance, and Conrad sweeps in to fill in for his brother’s place. After a drama-filled evening that involves lots of tears, Conrad and Belly kiss on the beach. The end … until season 2.

Do Belly and Conrad Get Together in ‘TSITP’ Season 2?

Season 2’s finale episode premiered in August 2023, and we would like to apologize in advance if you’re Team Conrad.

After dropping Conrad off at school to take his finals, the older brother catches Belly and Jeremiah kissing on top of his car (while Belly is wearing his sweatshirt). The drive back home is awkward, to say the least, and the trio is forced to stay in a motel together due to a nasty storm. There, Belly tells Conrad she chooses Jeremiah. Ouch.

Do Belly and Conrad Get Together In ‘TSITP’ Season 3?

As season 3 of the show has yet to be released (but it has been announced!), it’s unclear which brother Belly will ultimately choose.

However, as the show is based off of the book trilogy written by Jenny Han (who is also a showrunner and producer on the series) we can take a look at who Belly picks in the original novels.

That being said, Gavin did tease to Us Weekly in June 2023 that the show might just switch up the endgame couples from the book to the show. “I do feel like there’s a strong chance that that’s a possibility,” the actor teased.

“I try to keep it as real as possible in that regard. Obviously, I know where he ends up going and what ends up happening. But I don’t emphasize on that. Because I think Jenny writes it so well that I’m able to kind of get there naturally without having to force it a certain direction,” Gavin explained, referring to the plot of the original book series. “So, even though I know where he is going, I try to play it day by day because that’s all we can do. [We can] just live in the moment and make the most of our time right.”

