More episodes on the way? Peyton Elizabeth Lee starred as the title character Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. — whose real name Lahela — for two seasons of the Disney+ series.

“I think Lahela gets challenged a lot in decisions at work with her family, with her friends, with her romantic life. I think getting to see her and, you know, get through those challenges and get over those obstacles is super-fun,” Peyton told J-14 exclusively in March 2023 about the show. “I hope people love it. I hope they have as much fun watching it as we had making it.”

Keep reading for details on Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. season 3.

Will There Be a ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Season 3?

It appears the Disney+ series was canceled after two seasons. While the streaming service has yet to make an official announcement, TV Line was first to report the news in August 2023. Multiple sources confirmed the news to the outlet, which reported that Disney+ declined to comment on the future of the series. Multiple outlets have since also reported the news.

How Did ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Season 2 End?

In the second season finale, Lahela must make a major decision. Walter (Alex Aiono) returns with an apology while she can’t stop the growing feelings for Nico (Milo Manheim). Of course, the teenager is dealing with this all while being a medical prodigy.

The show premiered via Disney+ in September 2021, with the second season airing in March 2023. Milo, who worked with Peyton on the Prom Pact film, joined the cast for season 2.

“It’s really rough, honestly. It’s a struggle,” Peyton joked to J-14 exclusively in March 2023 about working with her real-life friend, noting that she was “done with him” before they filmed the show together.

“And then he followed me to Hawaii, which was just a tragic turn of events,” she added. “No, truly he is so much fun to work with. He’s just this ball of energy and fun and happiness.”

That being said, the actress also teased their onscreen relationship in the show.

“Season two of Doogie, there’s so much going on,” Peyton shared at the time. “There’s so much fun and getting to work with Milo and develop a very different relationship from the one we had in Prom Pact was really special. So I’m really excited for people to be able to see both and hopefully enjoy both of them.”

