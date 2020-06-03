Actor Evan Peters has issued a public apology after he retweeted an alleged anti-protest message on Twitter.

“I can watch these piece of s**t looters get tackled all day,” the tweet that he reposted read, alongside a video that showed police officers chasing and pinning down protesters.

After coming under fire for his retweet, the American Horror Story star explained that he doesn’t “condone” violence.

“I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it,” he wrote. “I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly.”

As fans know, many people have taken to the streets to protest the tragic death of George Floyd — a 46-year-old, unarmed black man who passed away in Minneapolis, MN, on May 25, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The white officer — Derek Chauvin — did not move even as George repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” as heard in a video captured by bystanders. The officer has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Many stars, including Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Madison Beer, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, Timothée Chalamet, Lauren Jauregui, Harry Styles, Cole Sprouse, Halsey and more have joined in on the protests. Halsey even revealed that while she was protesting, police fired rubber bullets at her.

“Fired rubber bullets at us. We did not breach the line. Hands were up. Unmoving. And they gassed and fired,” she wrote on Twitter.

Madison let her fans know that she had been tear gassed during a protest.

“LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN I WAS JUST TEAR GASSED THEY ARE ARRESTING EVERYONE AND TEAR GASSING ALL CROWDS,” she said.

Cole admitted that he was arrested during a protest, but used the situation as an attempt to raise more awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement.

“A group of peaceful protesters, myself included, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the voracious horde of media sensationalism decides to somehow turn it about me, there’s a clear need to speak about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest,” he wrote on Instagram. “The media is by nature only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long standing racist agenda.”

“I was detained when standing in solidarity, as were many of the final vanguard within Santa Monica. We were given the option to leave, and were informed that if we did not retreat, we would be arrested,” the Riverdale star continued. “When many did turn to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point, they started zip tying us.”

