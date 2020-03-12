A fan just found a secret message in their Jeffree Star makeup, and the internet is pretty shook over it.

It turns out, one of the beauty guru’s loyal customers decided to take the insert out of their “Choking On Ice” highlighter from the “Extreme Frost” collection, and there was a special word hidden underneath! It said “Succeed,” and the fan quickly took to Reddit to share her findings.

“Jeffree never fails to amaze me with his attention to detail,” the user wrote.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with their thoughts.

“What if there’s something like this stashed in other products. Not about to go rip s**t apart to find out though,” one wrote, with another adding, “There are little messages like this all throughout his products. He really does pay attention to detail.”

Another Reddit user suggested that his company “is using recycled faux leather in places on the boxes, components, etc. where the uniformity wouldn’t be noticed.”

As fans know, this isn’t the first time the makeup mogul has made headlines for his makeup! Back in February 2020, his “Blood Lust” collection came under fire by some fans who found the colors “boring.”

“I thought there were going to be lots of dark rich purples and golds to compliment them from the packaging. This looks like the ‘Jaw Breaker’ little sister,” one fan wrote on Twitter, referring to an old Jeffree Star Cosmetics palette. Another added, “I love Jeffree and he puts out amazing products but I was disappointed in the colors of the [‘Blood Lust’ collection]. I don’t think it got the color dedication the other [ones] have. Wish there was more purple. Also don’t think we need three lavenders.”

Once the YouTuber caught wind the of the fans’ criticisms, he took to his Instagram Stories to address the haters once and for all.

“I’m seeing 90 percent everyone is dying, gagging and living, and I’m seeing 10 percent, ‘Jeffree, we wanted a few more purples in the palette’,” the social media star said. “I fully get what a lot of you are saying. I wanted to make a palette that could complement any pink, any purple, any magenta and fuchsia look. And I think maybe the photography is translating a little light on a few of the shades but when you see them all in person and you touch them, and the shifts and the metallic and the lavenders… b***h, it’s everything I dreamed of.”

