Former Disney Channel star Vanessa Hudgens has responded after fans accused her of making “insensitive” comments about the current coronavirus pandemic. During her Instagram Live on Monday, March 16, the 31-year-old told her 38.4 million followers that deaths from the virus are “inevitable.”

“Until July sounds like a bunch of bulls** t,” she said about the possible quarantine timeline in a video that a fan seemingly screen-recorded and reposted to Twitter. “I’m sorry, but like, it’s a virus, I get it, like, I respect it, but at the same time I’m like, even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible but like, inevitable? I don’t know. Maybe I shouldn’t be doing this right now.”

Twitter users were quick to slam the actress upon seeing the clip from her Instagram Live. Some called her “selfish” while others were convinced that the video wasn’t real.

“People do die, but wouldn’t you rather do your part than to risk being a factor in another’s misfortune?” one person responded. Another added, “Is this a deepfake? This has to be a deepfake.”

A third person said, “Someone pls tell miss Vanessa Hudgens that the coronavirus is a literal pandemic. It’s spreading and infecting and killing people all over the world and isolation/quarantine IS the responsible action. It’s not stupid or overdramatic.”

After reading her fans’ comments, Vanessa took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, March 17 and said her words were “taken out of context.”

“It’s a crazy time. It’s a crazy, crazy time and I am at home in lockdown and that’s what I hope you guys are doing too, in full quarantine and staying safe and sane. Yeah, I don’t take this situation lightly by any means. I am home. So, stay inside y’all.”

The “Come Back To Me” singer also penned an apology on Twitter.

“I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now,” she said.

Despite her explanation, another fan took to social media and commented on the High School Musical star’s quick change of heart.

“Vanessa Hudgens really went from ‘we’re all in this together’ to ‘we’re all gonna die anyway’.”

As fans know, her controversial comments came just one day after the singer took to TikTok and shared a video of herself, alongside BFF Ashley Tisdale, singing along to the throwback HSM song “We’re All In This Together,” to remind fans that everyone has been facing self-isolation and self-quarantine together.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 180,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 7,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this, many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games, and people have been urged to stay indoors and avoid public spaces.

