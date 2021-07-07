Moving on from Fifth Harmony! Ally Brooke made a major name for herself in Hollywood after the girl group’s indefinite hiatus. Not only is the singer a solo star, but she has tons of other projects in the works.

Before her claim to fame, Ally auditioned for season 2 of X Factor and joined Fifth Harmony alongside Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Camila Cabello. After Camila said goodbye to the group in December 2016, the remaining four stayed together until March 2018 when they went their separate ways. Since then, the Texas native has released a few solo singles, including “Low Key,” while working on her debut album.

“It’s really cool because we’ve been talking about an album,” Ally told Forbes in February 2019 while promoting a song release. “I already have some records that I’m crazy over. They will be on my album. We don’t have a definite time right now, but the hope is maybe around the fall or the end of the year I’ll have some sort of album or EP. That’s so exciting to think about. Like, oh my goodness. When that day arrives it’s going to be pretty monumental for me and my family.”

Ally and her family have been hoping for her success as a solo artist for years, she told the publication during the same interview.

“Before X Factor and everything I was out in L.A. with my parents trying to make it, trying to get a record deal,” the songstress shared. “I had that dream of being a solo artist when I was a young girl. Basically my whole life. Now, to have the label that I do, the team, and my first solo record out … it’s unbelievable. Everybody has responded so incredibly. It makes me so happy.”

While she’s still yet to release a full-length album, Ally has been hard at work on solo projects. In October 2020, she released a memoir — Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith and Achieve More Than You Can Imagine — which chronicled her life from growing up to becoming a girl group icon.

“It’s really special to be in this moment where I know who Ally is, I’m confident in who that is,” the “Lips Don’t Lie” singer told People in July 2019. “I found my voice and the power that I possess and I never really felt like that before.”

Over the years, Ally has also become a podcast host and even nabbed an acting role. She’s definitely come a long way since her singing competition show days! Scroll through our gallery to see Ally’s transformation in pictures.

