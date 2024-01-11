The queens are back! Famous K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE is set to make their 2024 comeback with their second full length album, titled [2].

Keep reading for all the comeback details, including release date and the official tracklist.

When Does (G)I-DLE’s ‘[2]’ Album Come Out?

[2] is set to arrive on January 29, 2024. The album will be the girl band’s first release of 2024, coming four months after their first English EP Heat, which was in collaboration with 88rising. They dropped an album trailer just a few weeks prior to the music drop — watch it here.

ICYMI, (G)I-DLE is considered one of the most successful South Korean girl groups from outside of the “big three” record labels, which are YG Entertainment (BLACKPINK), JYP Entertainment (TWICE_ and SM Entertainment (aespa).

The group includes members Soyeon, Minnie, Miyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua. Along with being the leader of the group, Soyeon also writes and produces every song that the group releases.

“I think [we] try really hard to keep the balance between popularity and sharing our thoughts into the music,” Soyeon told Grammys.com in October 2022. “If I feel like I’m missing something out, then I try to focus and fill in that with other parts of the music or the concept. At the end of the day, I want to make sure that we put out something that people would like. We try to keep it balanced by utilizing concept images and other elements of production as well.”

The girl band first debuted under the music agency Cube Entertainment with the song “LATATA” in May 2018.

“When I watch ‘LATATA’, maybe because we were so young back then, I felt like we had such a refreshing, youthful energy, but also such a strong ambition of wanting to show the world who we are and what we can do,” Soyeon told USA Today in October 2023 of their debut.

“When we debuted, I remember we were super young. Me personally, I was so shy, especially when I stand in front of the camera,” said Minnie. “After five years of working as a (G)I-DLE member, I think I improved a lot.”

