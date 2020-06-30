You go, girl! Nikki Blonsky just came out as gay in honor of Pride Month. Yep, the Hairspray star made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, June 29. She posted a pic that said the words “I’m gay,” on it, which she captioned, “I’m coming out! #Pride.”

She also took to TikTok, where she lip-synced and danced to Diana Ross‘ iconic 1980 song “I’m Coming Out.”

“Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay! #Pride #ImComingOut #Hairspray,” she wrote, alongside the clip.

As fans know, her announcement comes just weeks after Lili Reinhart came out as bisexual. The Riverdale star took to her Instagram Stories to post information about a LGBTQ+ march in protest of George Floyd‘s tragic death, and in doing so, she decided to open up about her sexuality.

“Although I’ve never announced it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” she wrote. “I will be joining this protest today. Come join.”

Actor Justice Smith also came out while urging people to get out and protest amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

“@nckash and I protested today in New Orleans. We chanted, ‘Black Trans Lives Matter,’ ‘Black Queer Lives Matter,’ and, ‘All Black Lives Matter.’ As a black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when Trans/Queer was added,” the 24-year-old, who fans may recognize from Pokemon: Pikachu Detective and All the Bright Places, captioned some shots of himself and his boyfriend, Nicholas Ashe, protesting together and kissing. “I want to reiterate this sentiment: if your revolution does not include Black Queer voices, it is anti-black. If your revolution is okay with letting black trans people like Tony McDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate black cishet men, it is anti-black. You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you. It is in our conditioning to get as close to whiteness, straightness, maleness as we can because that’s where the power is. And if we appeal to it, maybe it’ll give us a slice. But the revolution is not about appeal. It is about demanding what should have been given to us from the beginning. What should have been given to black, queer, and trans individuals from the beginning. Which is the right to exist. To live and prosper in public. Without fear of persecution or threat of violence.”

“There is so much tragedy on the timeline these last couple of days so I added some photos of me and Nic to show some #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove,” he continued. “You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this Is change, though the fight is far from over.”

