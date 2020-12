Disney+ stars Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joe Serafini and Dara Reneé caught up with J-14 and gave fans an exclusive look at the texts they send their moms! The triple threats read the last thing their moms sent them, some of which included wedding videos and TV show recommendations. Be sure to watch the video above.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.