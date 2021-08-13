The holiday season is coming early this year thanks to Disney+! The streaming service is gearing up to release a new movie in the Home Alone franchise, titled Home Sweet Home Alone.

Since its launch in November 2019, Disney+ has been the home for some major reboots, including The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers among others. Now, they’re adding a holiday-themed film to the ranks.

“Three months until we’re #HomeSweetHomeAlone,” the streaming service shared via Instagram in August 2021.

The upcoming flick will be the sixth movie in the film franchise which kicked off in 1990 with Macaulay Culkin starring as the iconic Kevin McCallister. After his family accidentally leaves him at their home in the suburbs of Chicago for a trip to France, the youngster must protect his house from the Wet Bandits who’ve infiltrated the neighborhood. Following the success of the first film, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York premiered in 1992 with the same cast.

Years later, in 1997, Home Alone 3 was released with all new stars. Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House and Home Alone: The Holiday Heist were released in 2002 and 2012, respectively, paving the way for Home Sweet Home Alone.

“I feel it’s because it has an emotional connection with people,” the director of the first two Home Alone movies, Chris Columbus, told Insider in December 2020. “Sure, people love to laugh and it’s fun, but it’s centered on a specific time of the year when people are hopeful and happy. I think it’s the perfect movie for people to sit around the living room with your entire family and watch it.”

While the filmmaker doesn’t have anything to do with the upcoming sequel, Home Sweet Home Alone will be directed by Dan Mazer and has a completely different story. While, yes, the concept of the movie will stay the same — a young boy left home alone by his parents during the holiday season — no ordinary burglars are looking to break into his house. Instead, the big bad in this movie are on the hunt for a specific item within the home.

Home Sweet Home Alone is set to star Archie Yates as Max Mercer, this movie’s hero who will save the day after a couple attempts to steal a priceless heirloom from his house. While holding down the fort, hijinks are set to ensue and, in total Home Alone fashion, there will be tons of chaos!

