The tallest of his The Summer I Turned Pretty co-stars! Christopher Briney — who plays Conrad Fisher in the Prime Video series — has made major headlines because of his acting skills, but also because of his height. It’s no secret that the star totally towers over Lola Tung — who plays Belly Conklin in the show — but he’s also the tallest male in the series overall.

How Tall Is ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Star Christopher Briney?

The actor is 6-foot-1, according to multiple reports.

What Has Christopher Briney Said About His Height?

The actor has not shared many details publicly about his height. However, he has spoken at length about his claim to fame and how meeting his The Summer I Turned Pretty co-stars has changed his life for the better.

“It was such a blessing to be able to make those actual friendships and to have time, because they gave us time to get to know each other, spend time with each other, and actually go to the beach and get up to trouble with each other,” the actor told PopSugar in June 2022. “By the first day [of shooting], it felt like we’d known each other for years.”

The cast’s real-life bond came in handy when it came to creating believable relationships onscreen. Seeing the way fans react to the show, it’s safe to say that viewers definitely love watching these stars bring their characters to life.

“Conrad has taken a lot of things for granted, and he has made a lot of assumptions based on his own feelings without taking into consideration the fact that other people’s lives move on,” Christopher told Teen Vogue about his character, following The Summer I Turned Pretty 2 finale, which aired in August 2023. “He’s been obsessing over the details [of his break-up] and his understanding of the situation that he forgot that there’s a whole other person involved there. Time has passed, things have changed, he f–ked up, and he never owned up to it.”

While Conrad “always does care about the other people in his world,” Christopher told Teen Vogue that, there’s a lot to come with his character.

“I think what’s exciting for Conrad going forward is, part of the way you know he cares is how nervous he is and how precious he is about it, because he understands that he doesn’t want to hurt [Belly], and he doesn’t want to offend her,” the actor shared. “Above all, he wants her to be happy.”

