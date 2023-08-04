Growing up and getting out of East High! The final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a “journey through senior year,” the cast told J-14 exclusively in our September 2023 issue.

“Hold on to your hats. I mean, it is a wild journey this season,” Julia Lester, who plays Ashlyn, shared. “There are lots of twists and turns that I don’t think people are expecting or are even a part of their wildest predictions for what the season is going to be about. And ‘Rina’ — that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Dara Reneé, who plays Kourtney, teased “the juiciest drama” in season 4. For Kourtney specifically, fans will see how she’s “changed drastically throughout the seasons” to now.

“From starting out on the sidelines to now stepping into the spotlight has been such an extraordinary experience. Seeing Kourtney inspire others by owning her power has warmed my heart and soul to the highest degree,” the actress shared. “Being able to play such a multilayered character has been an impeccable learning tool. From bringing in my own experience with anxiety to my own sense of style has made me so much more in tune with the character.”

She’s not the only character whose “tremendous” journey will be explored this time around. Sofia Wylie teased what fans can expect from Gina.

“She definitely entered East High with a very strong, powerful and competitive energy,” the former Disney Channel star shared. “Now that she’s more settled into her life at East High, I think she’s able to be more vulnerable and show the softer sides of herself.”

Of course, it’s no secret that tons of original High School Musical stars — including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel — are also set to make an appearance.

“Seeing them all together is really exciting,” Frankie Rodriguez told J-14. Julia went on to say that it’s a “full circle moment” for viewers.

“We’re really back to our roots this season with all of the friends that return,” the Broadway star continued. “I think every season just gets more meta as as the show goes on, and this season does for sure. It’s like, we have broken the metaverse. So that will be really fun. Just a lot of familiar faces and, of course, drama as always.”

For more exclusives from your favorite stars, pick up the latest issue of J-14, on newsstands and online now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.