A star is born! Emmy (Liamani Segura) is wowing her East High classmates with a new song, titled “Dreams Don’t Die.” The young songstress belts out the tune in J-14‘s exclusive clip from the upcoming season 4 episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, titled “Trust the Process.”

The show’s final season, set to premiere via Disney+ on Wednesday, August 9, follows the East High Wildcats following their summer at Camp Shallow Lake. As they attempt to put on a production of High School Musical 3, some familiar faces — including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel — visit the school to reprise their roles for the High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie.

In J-14‘s exclusive clip, fans can see Emmy standing on the stage singing “Dreams Don’t Die” while Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie), along with Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders), watch her in the wings with awe.

Ahead of of the show’s fourth and final season, some of the HSMTMTS cast members spoke with J-14 exclusively for our September 2023 issue.

“Hold on to your hats. I mean, it is a wild journey this season. There are lots of twists and turns that I don’t think people are expecting or are even a part of their wildest predictions for what the season is going to be about,” Julia Lester, who plays Ashlyn, teased. “And ‘Rina’ — that’s all I’m gonna say.”

Similarly, Dara Reneé, who plays Kourtney, said there is “the juiciest drama” in store. Not to mention some songs “filled with nostalgia” will be sung by all the cast members.

“Our supporters will be taking a up and down journey of emotions this season,” the actress added. “Everything from the music to the storylines are ten ten ten’s across the board!”

When sharing her message to fans, Sofia got a bit more emotional, leaning into the finality of the series.

“I hope you guys love this season. No matter who’s your favorite ship or character, I hope you can find enjoyment through it all!” the former Disney Channel star gushed. “We love making this show for you guys. We wouldn’t be here without you!”

Well, as Frankie Rodriguez told J-14, “buckle up wildcats” because “it’s about to get real.”

