They’ll always be brothers! Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are here to prove that even the One Direction hiatus won’t put a wedge in their friendship.

“He’s an unbelievable guy, a great singer and someone that, if, I’d say, we would have lost the plot along the way if we hadn’t had Louis,” the “Slow Hands” crooner said during an interview with Australian’s Nova 100 radio station in 2017. “He was a very, very, very extremely vital member of One Direction. He’s a great man.“

Just like the rest of their former One Direction bandmates — Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik — Niall and Louis met when their band was formed on U.K.’s The X Factor in 2010. They were together for five years, then Zayn left the band in March 2015. In December of that same year, the boys announced their indefinite hiatus.

Louis reflected on his time in the group while speaking with The Guardian in June 2017, and called himself “forgettable, to a certain degree.”

“Like Niall, for example. He’s the most lovely guy in the world. Happy-go-lucky Irish, no sense of arrogance. And he’s fearless. There are times I’ve thought: ‘I’d have a bit of that.’ Zayn, back in the day. He could relate to me on a nerves level,” the singer gushed over the fellow musicians. “In the first year we were both the least confident. But Zayn has a fantastic voice and for him it was always about owning that. Liam always had a good stage presence, same as Harry, they’ve both got that ownership. Harry comes across very cool. Liam’s all about getting the crowd going, doing a bit of dancing … And then there’s me.”

While Louis may have felt that way about himself, Niall definitely never did! The Ireland native always had amazing things to say about his bandmate, and since the group’s split, they’ve hung out plenty of times.

“I see Louis and [his son] little Freddie all the time,” Niall revealed while chatting with Billboard in May 2017. “He lives around the corner from me [in Los Angeles].”

Aside from their random reunions and various interviews about each other, the two have supported one another (and called each other out) on social media from time to time. In fact, in November 2021, Louis compared Niall to skier Andri Ragettli in an Instagram post inspired by the Netflix series Squid Game.

“Didn’t realise you could move like that @niallhoran,” the “Two of Us” singer commented.

Scroll through our gallery for more of their epic friendship moments!

