Second times a charm! While Bella Thorne is currently engaged to TV producer Mark Emms, this isn’t her first engagement. Just over one year ago, the former Disney Channel star was engaged to someone else! Keep reading to uncover Bella’s current fiancé, her past relationships and more.

Is Bella Thorne Married?

ICYMI, Bella and Mark announced their engagement in May 2023, after less than one year of dating.

Bella explained to Vogue Magazine that the two met on a beach in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party in August 2022. According to the Shake It Up actress, “It was love at first sight as the sun rose.”

Who Has Bella Thorne Been Engaged To?

Prior to their romance, Bella was in a relationship with Italian actor Benjamin Mascolo, who she split from in June 2022.

The pair were first spotted together in April 2019. Nearly two years later, the couple announced their engagement via Instagram in March 2021. Benjamin confirmed their breakup in a lengthy now-deleted Instagram post from June 2022. However, he did not explicitly name Bella.

“A little more than three years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day, my life changed forever, and I’m deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since,” the Italian musician wrote, in part.

Along with being in a relationship, the ex-couple also starred in multiple movies together, such as Time Is Up and Game of Love. In November 2022, Bella told J-14 that the former flames were able to draw from their real-life romance while working on the films.

“Ben and I were together,” the actress explained at the time. “I think that, yeah, that was enough to draw from since we were currently dating at the time. But yeah, Vivien was a really different character for me. I’m not sure that I always play a lot of, maybe, good girls. She definitely was until she wasn’t.”

Who Has Bella Thorne Dated?

Prior to Benjamin, Bella had quite a few romances in the past. She’s been linked to Gregg Sulkin, Tyler Posey, Charlie Puth and Scott Disick.

She also simultaneously dated Tana Mongeau and Mod Sun from 2017 to 2019.

Bella announced her split with Tana via Twitter at the time. “Tana and I aren’t together anymore, [please] stop asking. We love you guys,” she tweeted. In her own post, Tana added, “I love her forever don’t get that twisted. She changed my life forever. Don’t really wanna talk on it … There’s no negativity at all.”

