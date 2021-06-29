There may be new 5 Seconds of Summer music in the works, but band member Luke Hemmings is also gearing up to drop some songs without Michael Clifford, Ashton Irwin and Calum Hood.

The Australian singer and guitarist announced his debut solo project “When Facing the Things We Turn Away From” via Instagram in June 2021. While he didn’t offer much detail on what fans can expect to hear, Luke did share a series of photos from the recording studio. The musician is playing various instruments and singing into a microphone in a few of the photos. He also included a selfie.

Fans shared their excitement for the music in the post’s comments section. “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN,” one follower wrote. Another added, “And how do you expect me to be able to breathe?”

Most of the interactions with fans were filled with excitement. Others were a bit confused by the announcement. “CAPTION IS MAKING ME HAVE HEART PALPITATIONS I CANNOT HANDLE THIS RN LUKE,” a third person shared. Of course, some people wondered what this meant for the future of the band. But, don’t worry, because there’s nothing going on between the 5SOS boys. In fact, Calum even teased via Twitter that his best friend’s song is “super hot,” by sharing a meme.

Luke’s solo debut comes months after the group’s drummer, Ashton, dropped his own record in October 2020. “A band is often a trauma bond because you’ve been through so much together. 5 Seconds of Summer has been my life’s work,” Ashton told NME at the time, declaring that 5SOS always comes first. “I’ve always been really driven in pushing that band into the stratosphere. I’ve been every almost every place on earth and told them that I give a f–k about being in 5 Seconds of Summer.”

While two of the four members are working on their own projects, the band also has their fifth studio record in the works, a follow-up to the March 2020 CALM. They’ve stayed quiet when it comes to details about their new music, only sharing the rare photo from the studio together, but it’s safe to say that there’s definitely more in the works from these four.

As for Luke’s solo project, the “Ghost of You” singer has given fans the name — “When Facing the Things We Turn Away From” — and a release date. His followers have been working hard to fill in the blanks! Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about Luke’s solo music so far.

