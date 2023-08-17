Olivia Rodrigo is the rising queen of breakup songs, but is the songstress currently seeing anyone special right now? Keep reading for details on Olivia’s dating life in 2023, her relationship history and more.

Is Olivia Rodrigo Dating Anyone?

It appears that Olivia is currently single, as she has yet to announce any public relationships.

Who Has Olivia Rodrigo Dated?

The former Disney Channel star’s last relationship was with DJ Zack Bia, whom she seemingly started dating around February 2022. “They’ve been dating since the Super Bowl,” a source told People Magazine in June 2022. “They really like each other.” Life & Style broke the news of their split in August 2022.

Before Zack, there was Adam Faze, whom Olivia was romantically linked to in June 2021 after a TikTok went viral that appeared to show the duo cozying up together. Us Weekly confirmed that the couple had broken up in February 2022.

However, Olivia’s most talked-about rumored ex-boyfriend is undoubtedly her HSMTMTS costar, Joshua Bassett.

It all started after season 1 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series first premiered on Disney+ in November 2019, which is when the infamous Joshua and Olivia romance rumors first began. At the time, the two never confirmed or denied relationship allegations.

Although details on their relationship remained unclear, fans still theorized that the songstress’ 2021 album SOUR was about her past romance with Joshua — which sparked quite the internet breakdown.

Olivia has since explained that she has zero plans on spilling who her popular tracks are about.

“I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song,” she told Billboard in January 2021, talking about “Drivers License” specifically. “It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

Olivia added, “To see it do really well — to have this really painful moment in my life, and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they’re having, like I was having a tough time — it’s just so empowering.”

