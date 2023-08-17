They’re living the high life! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have sold their stunning Miami house. While the couple first bought the home in 2021, they’re moving on to new mansions.

The colorful home featured six bedrooms and nine bathrooms with a 94-foot dock, a pool, jacuzzi, and a kiddie pool, which was probably great for their little ones. Inside the house, there was also an indoor chef’s kitchen, which was paired with an outdoor kitchen as well. When it came to entertainment, there was a billiards room and a double-sided bar. Talk about epic!

Joe and Sophie first met in 2016, and stared dating. In October 2017, the couple announced their engagement. When it came time to get married, Joe and Sophie had multiple ceremonies — one in May 2019 and a second in June of that year. Once they were officially husband and wife, Sophie started opening up more publicly about their relationship.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d–k,” Sophie recalled to Elle U.K. on March 2020, referring to their first date. “The best thing was that he didn’t bring security … I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked.”

Since then, they’ve been inseparable, with Sophie often joining Joe on tour with the Jonas Brothers. One thing to note about the Hollywood couple is they do like to keep things pretty private. In fact, Joe and Sophie have welcomed two kids together, but have yet to share them publicly.

“The concept of family has made me a much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just overflowing. It’s made me a better actor for becoming a mother — because the only way to become a really brilliant actor is to experience as much life as possible and to bring those experiences in,” Sophie told The Wrap in April 2022 about motherhood. “This is just another little part of life that I’m experiencing that I get to bring in, and hopefully it helps my performance one way or another.”

Click through our gallery to see photos of Joe and Sophie’s former home.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.