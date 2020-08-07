During a recent in-depth conversation with singer JoJo during Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood series, former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa opened up about the “worst day in her career.” The songstress revealed that “teenagers” yelled “awful” things at her in public because of the internet.

“After I was the top meme in October, with people criticizing my hairline and saying I’m a giant toddler, I went to Knott’s Scary Farm, and people were being awful. All these teenagers were, like, ‘JoJo Siwa, F you! Go home.’ All night long people were shouting things at me. So I just thought teenagers don’t like me. And I am one! But I didn’t have any teenage friends, and I do now,” the 17-year-old recalled.

The “D.R.E.A.M.” singer also admitted she reads “all the articles” that are published about her online.

“I like to know what’s going on. I gotta find out who JoJo Siwa’s boyfriend is; why JoJo Siwa dyed her hair,” she explained.

As fans know, JoJo is never afraid to clap back and address rumors about herself. Most recently, she took to TikTok and shut down rumors that certain aspects of Dance Moms were faked.

“I have seen so many things about Dance Moms going around on TikTok right now. About how the girls were mean, the moms were ignorant and the competitions were rigged,” she said. “I want to clear something up. The competitions were not rigged. That is something that goes around — the fans say it, even people on the show say it. The competitions were not rigged. I’ve asked the producers, I told them to tell me. I even thought they were rigged at one point, but then I realized, they are not.”

“Number two, the girls and moms are not mean and we are not ignorant. We were working, we were not doing a meet and greet there. We were working at those competitions, we were shooting a TV show!” the Nickelodeon star continued. “When we were there we were focusing and we were stressed and we were nervous. So stop saying that we were rude and ignorant because we weren’t. We were working and we were stressed. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.”

