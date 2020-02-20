Aside from being a talented actress, Lana Condor has a super impressive singing voice! The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before star teamed up with her real-life musician boyfriend Anthony De La Torre for a new song released on Wednesday, February 19.

The heartfelt breakup track, called “Raining In London” was featured on Anthony’s recently released EP Find Me, which Lana promoted with an Instagram post.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him. Against so many odds, he’s made this EP come to life for you all to hear. It’s definitely playing on repeat all day for me! I love you golden boy, [through] and [through],” she captioned a clip from the music video that the couple filmed together.

Yep, that’s right, along with dropping the surprise duet, Lana and Anthony released an epic music video that fans can’t stop watching. Throughout the four-minute visual, the pair look back on a fictional romance filled with fame and fights between the on-screen couple.

“But if I had met you today/ Would I have loved you the same?/ If I had known it would take/ Ten years and twenty-two days to stop loving you,” Lana and Anthony sang on the track.

The couple chatted about the new song in a statement to Billboard.

“Most people have that one person they always wonder ‘what if’ about. Or they have that person that they never want to live without. We never want to wake up one day ten years down the road and wonder, ‘When did you become someone I used to know?’ whether that’s about ourselves or about someone we love,” Anthony and Lana said. “We’re so thankful for the experience of creating ‘Raining in London’ and we’ve been dying to share it with the world.”

Previously, in January 2020, Lana teased the song on Instagram. She posted an adorable picture of her cuddled up to Anthony as he hovered over a laptop.

“We’ve been working on a very special project for months now for you guys,” she wrote at the time. “It’s been blood, sweat, and tears. It’s been highs & lows & sobs & laughs but we’ve done it together, and that’s what counts. Building dreams together. Love your loved ones, love your strangers.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.