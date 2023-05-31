She’s killing it! Lana Condor has been nabbing tons of movies and TV roles since her role as Lara Jean Covey in the To All the Boys trilogy.

“It was a crazy emotional experience, because the last few years have been the greatest ups and the greatest downs of my life,” Lana told The New York Times in February 2021 following the release of the final To All the Boys film. “I love the movies, the friends I made in the movies, the story — I love the color scheme of our movies, the pinks and the teals. So knowing it’s the last time I’ll be in the bedroom, the last time I’ll be in the school, all these things that I’ve been spending so much time in in the past three years, is emotional. I’m going to miss it a lot.”

However, she was quick to star as Erika Vu in the Netflix series Boo, Bitch after her tenure as Lara Jean came to an end. Despite moving on from the franchise, the actress said that she learned a lot from being on the To All the Boys set, including “learning how to conserve my energy.”

The Moonshot actress said during an Insider interview from June 2021 that she used to be “someone who kind of goes all-out, like a 100 percent all the time, and then I’m exhausted after,” but that changed.

“So, I learned better management of my time and how to conserve my energy so that I can be consistent,” she added.

Going forward, the Netflix star said that she’s looking for new and different roles.

“I’m picking projects that will give me new tools for my acting tool belt — the joy in my job is to learn and try new things, and see what works and what doesn’t,” Lana shared with Harper’s Bazaar in June 2022. “Right now, we’re being pretty specific about wanting to attach myself to projects that will help people see me in a new light.”

With tons more on the horizon, it’s obvious that Lana has a major road ahead of her. Keep reading for details on the actress’ projects following the To All the Boys franchise.

