Once again, YouTuber Logan Paul is in the midst of a major social media feud. On Sunday, February 9, the social media star released a diss track directed at former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Previously, Logan called the football player out publicly and invited him face-off in the boxing ring. On January 23, 2020, the YouTuber claimed that Antonio had turned down “two multi-multi-million dollar official offers” for a fight and because of that, he would be releasing a diss track.

“You’ve wasted my time and leave me no choice but to body you via diss track,” the vlogger tweeted at the time.

Well, Logan has followed through on his promise because the diss track is here. Titled “GOING BROKE,” the three-minute song seemed to be a direct response to Antonio’s song “Whole Lotta Money.”

Throughout the track, Logan made reference to Antonio’s past run-ins with the law and his financial status. The YouTuber explained to listeners that the former-football player is actually “going broke.” Logan can also be seen wearing a New England Patriots jersey, which is seemingly a direct diss at the fact that Antonio played one game with the Patriots in September 2019 before being released from the team.

Logan also claimed, in the song, that he just wanted to help Antonio’s career.

“I’m here to save you, take the blessing,” the social media star rapped. “’Cause your career fell apart like One Direction.”

As fans know, the release the track came a few weeks after Logan and Antonio met face-to-face for the first time at a Super Bowl party in Miami, Florida. At the time, Logan’s close friend Mike Majlak posted a video of Antonio agreeing to the fight onstage.

There’s yet to be any official word if and when there will be a boxing match between the two. As of Monday, February 10, Antonio has yet to respond to Logan’s diss track.

