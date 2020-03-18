In typical Logan Paul fashion, the YouTuber did not hold back! During the most recent episode of his “Impaulsive” podcast, the 24-year-old called out one of his friends who hit him up after they ran out of toilet paper.

“A girl just texted me… This is f**ked. She’s been texting me telling me she needs to come over … and last night she let it slip that she ran out of toilet paper,” Logan claimed. “People are just using me for my toilets now and my TP and my supplies and resources… All my friends that I haven’t heard from in years are all coming in through the grapevine.”

In the same episode, the influencer told listeners that “when we got into the first round of serious quarantine talks” he stocked up on food and supplies. The internet star said he was stocked for “probably about a month or two.”

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that more than 197,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 8,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors and quarantine themselves during this time.

As fans know, Logan isn’t the only YouTube star who has opened up about the coronavirus. Previously, both Shane Dawson and James Charles told their social media followers that they believed they had the illness back in January. Shane explained explained that, at the time, doctors tested him for the flu and that the results came back negative, so they couldn’t figure out what illness he had or what was wrong with him. Now, the vlogger is convinced that he had the coronavirus and that he accidentally passed it on to his friends and family.

Similarly, James took to Twitter and shared his experience.

The beauty guru reposted a tweet that said, “This isn’t a conspiracy tweet but I really think COVID-19 has been here in America for awhile. Do you guys remember how sick everyone was during the holidays/early January? And how everyone was saying they had the flu and the flu shot ‘didn’t work?’”

“Remember at New Years when I was literally sick for a month and a half straight? I’ve never been that sick for that long,” the makeup mogul added. “All of the symptoms I was dealing with match those of COVID-19. I’m convinced that I already had corona and beat it… This whole thing is so scary.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.