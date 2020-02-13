There’s a new YouTube star in town and his name is Louis Tomlinson! While chatting with U.K.’s newspaper the Daily Star, the former One Direction member revealed to fans that he has a secret YouTube channel for “really bad [song] covers.”

The singer said he finds it “hilarious” to go back and watch the old videos he uploaded.

“It’s f**king hilarious actually as there is some really bad covers on there. One of them is all right but the rest is s**t,” he admitted. “Some of them are videos of me at school. If you fancy a laugh have a look.”

Unfortunately for Louis’ biggest supporters, the 28-year-old never actually shared the name of his YouTube channel. Fans will just have to settle with the video of his original X Factor audition for now!

As fans know, Louis’ YouTube channel admission came days after he shared the sweet reason why he “can’t bring himself” to remove One Direction from his Twitter bio.

“1/4 of One Direction. We would be nowhere without our incredible fans, we owe it all to you,” the “Back To You” crooner’s description on the social media site currently reads. When Hits Radio Breakfast host Fleur East asked why he hasn’t changed it yet, despite the group going on a hiatus more than four years ago, he explained, “I’m one of the fans there. I’ve thought about it a few times. I just can’t bring myself to do it, it’s staying in there.”

Louis is, no doubt, one of the band’s biggest fans. He has continuously insisted that they’re going to get back together one day. Most recently, he told BBC, “We’ve been on a break only for about four years, and I’m only now getting around to releasing my first album. Fans who follow our move every day probably feel like we haven’t been a band for a while, but I’m just finding my feet. It’ll happen at one point. We’d be stupid not to, but we’re just exploring and enjoying life as individuals now.”

