No matter if they’re together or not, 5 Seconds of Summer is still the best of friends. During a recent interview with Ryan Seacrest, the Australian band’s lead vocalist Luke Hemmings dished on how the current coronavirus pandemic has brought the boys closer together.

For those who missed it, the World Health Organization has reported that over reported that over 730,000 people have contracted virus so far, resulting in more than 35,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People have been asked to avoid public spaces and quarantine themselves during this time. So, obviously, 5SOS is unable to promote their most recent album CALM together.

“I definitely think it’s put things into perspective and made the band realize how good of friends we are, to be honest,” the 23-year-old admitted on the On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio show. “Although it might sound a bit cheesy, I really just want to go see them and hang out with them…I really miss them. It’s weird I can’t go over and just write or hang.”

He continued, “It’s definitely hard to be at home and not with them while we promote an album and tell the world about it.”

As fans know, Luke, Calum Hood, Ashton Irwin and Michael Clifford dropped their brand new record on Friday, March 27. Originally, titled CALM because of their names — Calum, Ashton Luke and Michael — now, the singer explained that the name has taken on a whole new meaning because of what’s going on in the world.

“It’s definitely taking on a new meaning…it has a new weight to it with what’s going on in the world,” he said. “Music’s what people need right now.”

