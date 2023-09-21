Marc and Heidi D’Amelio are “so proud” of how daughters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio portray themselves on the family’s D’Amelio Show.

“Everything that is shown is everything that we all wanna show. Especially on the mental health side, it’s important for the girls,” Heidi told J-14 exclusively ahead of the show’s third season premiere on Wednesday, September 20. “Sometimes we’re like, ‘It’s very vulnerable. Is that what you wanna do?’ They always say, ‘Yeah,’ because the reaction it gets … how impactful it was, they felt less less alone. That means so much to them and to us as a family.”

That being said, she made it clear that both Charli and Dixie “have parts of their life they keep off social media.”

Marc, their dad, agreed with his wife.

“They’re the ones that have to be comfortable telling their story and they have been,” he gushed. “I applaud them for that.”

During The D’Amelio Show season 3 specifically, Dixie spoke candidly about having Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD), a diagnosis she received in late 2022. PMDD is “more serious” than PMS and “causes severe irritability, depression, or anxiety in the week or two before your period starts,” according to the Office on Women’s Health.

“I just was very glad to know I wasn’t a mean person at the core. I’m like, I know I don’t feel all these negative feelings all the time, so why am I just like so harsh on myself and everyone else?” she told J-14 exclusively. “It, kind of, made so much sense and looking at a timeline of my life, I’m like, ‘Oh, all right, that all is coming together.’ So, I feel like it wasn’t even a question to share it.”

However, the internet star is still “working” and “dealing with” her PMDD every day — so she doesn’t have that much advice to share thus far. But, she has no qualms updating fans about her ongoing struggles.

“I think just being aware of what my issues were was the best thing,” Dixie shared. “Also just telling the people around me and working on how to handle our relationships. Because it is a disorder that effects your relationships with the people around you. So, just making sure we’re all on the same page has been very helpful.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.