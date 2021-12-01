Just call Marsai Martin a producer! The actress’ new coming-of-age series, Saturdays, is officially headed to Disney Channel.

In November 2021, it was announced that following a successful pilot, the highly anticipated series is gearing up for production. President of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis, told Deadline that the network is “thrilled to be working alongside Marsai. “We know that audiences will fall in love with Paris, her friends and her family as they share in the love, laughter and music in this fun-filled world of roller skating,” Ayo added.

Marsai, for her part, teased the show while chatting with J-14 exclusively in July 2021.

“I’m so excited for people to see it,” Marsai gushed at the time. “It’s basically about a girl named Paris and her family, and it’s just a really fun skating show. I feel like skating is just so underrated in its own way. … I feel like it’s just its own aesthetic on its own. I can’t wait for you guys to see that.”

While the upcoming comedy series is a roller skating show in which the main character, Paris, showcases her passion at the roller rink. But, according to Marsai, it’s so much more than that.

“You know, for me, I’m always down to change the narrative of everyone,” the Black-ish star explained to J-14. “This is definitely a unique type of show and I definitely think it’s needed for, not only everyone, but for our Black girls out there that truly don’t feel the confidence that they need to feel. So, this definitely is a show to bring them that.”

In the past, Marsai has been known to produce and act in her projects, but this time around, she is staying behind the camera.

“Honestly, that’s kind of the goal. Eventually. I’m not going to be in most of the things that I’m going to be producing,” the Little actress shared. “There are so many more people out there that really need to have their chance. So that is the goal, to give other people opportunities. It was cool. … It’s lots of fun, and I can’t wait to do more of that.”

Following the November 2021 news, Marsai took to social media and shared the news with her followers. “Saturdays is officially coming soon,” she posted on Instagram Stories alongside a screenshot of the announcement. She also reshared tons of messages from the show’s stars.

