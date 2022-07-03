July is officially here, which means more original content to watch on Netflix. The streaming service started off the month strong with the release of Stranger Things season 4, volume 2.

“The final episode has more FX shots than the entirety of Season 3,” co-creator Matt Duffer told Empire before the final two episodes premiered. His brother, Ross Duffer, added, “There’s an hour-long chunk in the final episode that just doesn’t stop. It’s the most complicated thing we’ve ever attempted to do. [It’s] all tension and dread, with a run-time that would be long even for a movie. Then – well, everything goes to hell.”

And everything did, in fact, go to hell with some major character deaths that broke fans’ hearts.

Other than the highly anticipated Stranger Things premiere, Netflix is gearing up for Lana Condor‘s new show, Boo, Bitch.

“It’s basically this coming-of-age, paranormal television show about these two girls who are learning what it’s like to go through senior year with also lots of paranormal moments,” the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before actress teased to Insider in June 2021. During a separate interview with PopSugar, Lana referred to the show as “a totally different experience” than her past projects.

“I learned a lot, and I feel like I will never be the same,” she said of the show during the November 2021 interview. “I love that world with all my heart, but when we were picking, when my team and I were mapping out projects for the future, we were like, ‘Let’s just have every single one of them be wildly different and challenging for you because you’ve been doing the same thing.’”

Lana’s not the only actress who fans will see a different side of this month! Sofia Carson is all tatted up in the first look images for her upcoming movie Purple Hearts, where she plays the role of Cassie.

“Being your Cassie has been one of the greatest and most fulfilling honors of my life,” Sofia wrote in an October 2021 Instagram message to the movie’s director, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum. “Every moment of every day, you guided us with your relentless pursuit of pure, raw, honesty and it was terrifying, and deeply vulnerable, but most of all, so incredibly beautiful. My admiration for you is infinite.”

Scroll through our gallery for a list of everything coming to Netflix in July 2022.

