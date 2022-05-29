Summer is here, which means Netflix has tons of new releases for June 2022. From movies to TV shows, the streaming service is ready to go for all your binge-watching needs!

In May 2022, it was announced that the CW Charmed revival would be canceled after its fourth season. Following the series finale, fans will be able to watch the last episodes on Netflix.

“I think there is, understandably, kind of a wedge put between Mel and Maggie,” Charmed star Sarah Jeffery told J-14 exclusively in March 2022 of the fourth season. “They grieve in very different ways.”

The final season followed the story of Maggie (Sarah) and her sister Mel (Melonie Diaz) after their third sister, Macy (Madeleine Mantock) died and appeared to take the “Power of Three” with her.

“They can’t really have the ‘Power of Three’ with two. So, it’s this whole, will they find the new sister? Will she be a sister? How do we find her? What is that gonna look like?” the former Descendants star explained at the time, noting that Mel and Maggie are “just trying to understand each other and have appreciation for how they’re dealing with the grief and the loss.”

Other CW shows are are also being released on Netflix throughout the month, including Legacies, which also came to an end this year. However, a few of the network’s classics are also being taken off the streaming service at the end of the month. So, get your The Originals and Reign binge-watching in before June comes to an end!

Nickelodeon fans rejoice as well, because All That, Kenan and Kel, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and Zoey 101 will be on Netflix for all your nostalgic streaming needs.

As fans know, since Zoey 101 came to an end, star Jamie Lynn Spears has been vocal about wanting to bring the show back.

“I’ve had conversations, and we want to be able to tell everyone’s story the best way we can, and finding the right home for it, I think that’s the most important part right now,” she told E! News in July 2020. “These conversations were being had before quarantine … We’re still having them, but everything’s just at a slower pace.”

While there hasn’t been a reboot announcement just yet, at least we’ll have the original show to rewatch! Scroll through our gallery for a list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in June 2022.

