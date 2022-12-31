A new year means an even bigger streaming slate! Netflix has tons of shows and movies premiering on the streaming platform in January 2023 — and one major return.

Following its February 2021 premiere, fan-favorite series Ginny & Georgia will be returning for a second season that is set to have a “powerful message” for viewers. Especially, after the major season 1 cliffhanger after Ginny reveals a major secret about her mom.

“It’s an incredibly difficult thing to deal with for a 15-year-old, for anyone, but I think especially for a young 15-year-old,” Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny, told HollywoodLife ahead of the show’s second season premiere. “Ginny is very strong but to get to that strong point, we’re going to really see her break down. She can’t do it on her own. We really see her struggle with all of the things that she has to deal with, whether it’s her mental health, whether it’s the secret. You’re going to see Ginny fall apart, but you’ll also see her get right back up and become something new, something stronger. I’m really excited for people to follow her journey.”

Overall, the actress teased that viewers will see Ginny “start from scratch in a way” as she continues to grow up.

“She’s completely peeled back, so it’s really up to the people in her life to bring her back in again, to allow her to be vulnerable, to allow her to be honest,” Antonia added of her character.

Another highly anticipated Netflix releases is That ’90s Show, a spinoff of the iconic series That ’70s Show, which will feature most of the original cast reprising their roles from the original series, which aired on FOX from 1998 to 2006.

Kurtwood Smith (Red) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) will return as the caretakers of Callie Haverda, who will star as Leia Foreman, as she lives in Point Place for the entire summer. Leia will meet a group of five teens— Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), Jay (Mace Coronel), Nate (Maxwell Acee Donovan), Ozzie (Reyn Doi) and Nikki (Sam Morelos) — to form her own crew of besties.

