When Justin Bieber premiered his Seasons documentary on January 27, 2020, it quickly caught the attention of people all over the world. In the 10-part YouTube series, the singer got real about how being in the spotlight at such a young age affected him, his mental health issues and his past struggles with drugs. Now, Niall Horan just revealed that he watched the docuseries and that he “felt sorry” for the “Yummy” crooner.

While speaking to Glamour Magazine, the One Direction member admitted that he could relate to what Justin went through. But he said that having his bandmates — Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik — by his side was the only reason he was able to handle the immense amount of pressure that come with fame.

“To be fair, we had each other and I don’t think people realize the power of that. You see solo stars — I watched Justin Bieber’s new docuseries and he’s a guy I know quite well and you can see how it affected him. People didn’t realize the pressure he was under,” the 26-year-old said. “I can relate to that 100 percent. We were always lucky that we had each other. He had his manager and his security guy. We had our manager and our security team, but we also had each other to share the experience with. I always felt sorry for Justin in that respect.”

Niall explained that the craziness never really got to them.

“We came from simple backgrounds and I think we had that in common which helped. When it was all going on around us we were just kind of in our little bubble, chatting about how crazy it is,” the “Slow Hands” crooner continued. “We couldn’t believe where we were all the time, we never really saw ourselves as these big celebrities that was more of an outsider looking in type thing. We were just in this little fishbowl having a great time. All the madness was going on around us.”

