He’s an open book! Noah Beck doesn’t like to “hide” anything from his fans. Since stepping foot into the spotlight, the 20-year-old TikTok personality — who has an impressive 8.4 million Instagram followers — has shared his entire life with supporters.

“I don’t think there’s anything that I’m, like, hiding,” the internet personality tells J-14 exclusively while promoting season 2 of his AweseomenessTV reality show Noah Beck Tries Things. “I try to be as open as I can with my followers, just to everyone on the internet — to an extent, obviously. There [are] some personal things that I try to keep offline, but at the same time, it’s nothing like the dark past I’m trying to hide or anything like that. That’s my job, I document my life. There’s really nothing. I try to hide, honestly.”

When he first started growing a following online, Noah explains that he just wanted “everyone to like me.” After realizing that was an impossible goal, he decided to have fun and “start being myself online.” Noah’s personality not only began to shine through in his TikTok’s, but fans got a look at the man behind the videos when the first season of Noah Beck Tries Things premiered in January. Now, Noah is back for a second season, which he teases is “bigger and better.”

“From season 1 to season 2 … I’m still trying different things,” Noah says of the series. “Obviously, that’s the whole point of the show is for me to just try different things here with my friends. In season 2, there’s a bit of a catch. There’s a job on the line and, basically, I have some of my friends there as help. They’re there to guide me through because they themselves are either good at the thing I’m trying or have some kind of experience with it.”

Viewers can expect to see Markel Washington, Bryant Eslava and Blake Gray, who has an “elevated” return to the show. As for what it’s like to star in his own reality series, Noah tells J-14 that the entire thing is “surreal.”

“It’s just a blast to go out there and just do random stuff that, and obviously with my friends,” the Arizona native adds.

But, did he find his “thing” this time around?

“No, probably not,” Noah admits. “I did pretty well with just about all of them, I thought. But I don’t think there’s anything that I will be leaving my career to go pursue. Let’s just put it at that.”

New episodes of Noah Beck Tries Things premiere weekly via the AwesomenesTV YouTube channel starting Friday, October 8.

