He’s taking over the internet! Noah Beck became TikTok’s biggest heartthrob after stripping down for a series of sultry snaps in January 2021, and he’s been making headlines ever since.

Just like his fellow former Sway House members, including Josh Richards and Bryce Hall, the Arizona native became an overnight sensation on the video-sharing app. Although, he did start a little later than his peers. Prior to his internet fame, Noah had big dreams of becoming a professional athlete. The influencer briefly played soccer at the University of Portland before making his move to Los Angeles.

“At the beginning of 2019, I wanted to go pro. I’d like to think I was on the right track,” he explained during a December 2020 YouTube video. “I had trials set up in Europe that I was going to go to, and then COVID happened. All those got canceled and now I’m TikTok famous.”

He’s also well-known for his relationship with Dixie D’Amelio. The duo started dating in September 2020, and have given fans an insight into their love lives ever since.

“Basically, I took her to Malibu on September 25, we went to the lifeguard post and I decorated it with candles. I brought s’mores … decorated the lifeguard post, like rose petals, candles, stuff like that,” the former soccer star shared in an October 2020 YouTube video, when discussing how he and Dixie became official. “I came back when I was done decorating, walked her there and she knew what was happening, I think. Then I just popped the question!”

Prior to asking the brunette beauty to be his girlfriend, Noah actually told Dixie he loved her after kissing her on the set of her “Be Happy (Remix)” music video. “You were like, ‘You literally hate me’ and I was like, ‘Stop, I literally love you,’” he recalled when cohosting Dixie’s “2 Chix” podcast in April 2021. “You didn’t say anything until like 45 minutes later when they cut me. They were like ‘Noah, you’re wrapped,” and I’m like, ‘OK, I’m gonna go home.’ And then you came up to me, and you were like, ‘I love you too.”

Ever since then, the couple has been total relationship goals. Aside from his relationship, Noah has become a pretty successful social media star with a YouTube channel and his own show, not to mention his millions of followers! Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the TikTok heartthrob.

