A success story! Rachel Hilson has tons of roles under her belt, but fans are excited to see the actress bring the character of Nora from the book to the screen in Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue film adaptation.

“Cheerio, here’s a cheeky little look at HRH, Percy, Nora, and ACD,” the actress shared via Instagram in June 2023, revealing the first look at her character. Nora is Alex’s (Taylor Zakahr Perez) best friend in the book, and it appears she’ll have the same role in the film adaptation.

How Old Is Rachel Hilson?

The actress was born on October 30, 1995, and grew up in Baltimore, Maryland.

“I was a dancer for most of my childhood. I didn’t really get into acting or consider that as an option until about eighth grade, when I decided to audition for both dance and theater — and I got in [to Baltimore School for the Arts] for both,” the actress told Baltimore Magazine in February 2023. “I think that’s when I had to make a decision about what [path] I wanted to take. The arts were a big part of my life growing up. So when the opportunity arose to explore theater, something just kind of compelled me to try it.”

What TV Shows and Movies Has Rachel Hilson Been In?

Rachel has appeared in a few notable roles over the years. In 2019, she stared as the younger version of Beth Pearson, Beth Clarke, in This Is Us. Then, she went on to star as Mia Brooks in Love, Victor for the show’s run from 2020 to 2022.

“I really hope people will be able to see themselves in [the show’s characters],” Rachel told Byrdie in 2020 about the Hulu series. “I think there’s hopefully something for everybody. The one thing I am really excited about with Love, Victor is it does explore the exploration process. I don’t think we see that a whole lot. Some people don’t just ‘know’; sometimes you gotta figure it out and let yourself do that. I know that it can suck for people on the other side.”

Following her Red, White and Royal Blue role, she’s set to star in the upcoming HBO series Duster.

“I’m going to be playing this woman named Nina, who’s an FBI agent in 1972,” she teased to Baltimore Magazine. “I’m thrilled to get that going.”

