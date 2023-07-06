Their love story is unfolding! The Red, White & Royal Blue teaser trailer, which premiered on Thursday, July 6, gave fans a first look at pivotal moments of Alex and Henry’s love story straight from the pages of Casey McQuiston‘s book of the same name.

Taylor Zakhar Perez (Alex) and Nicholas Galitzine (Henry) bring these fan-favorite characters to life in the two-minute-long video, which includes a glimpse at their characters’ first kiss. Yes, that moment at the White House New Year’s Eve party is as magical as fans expected it to be. Clips from the karaoke scene are also shown with Alex and Henry sharing heartwarming smiles at each other as their relationship unfolds.

“As men, we find it hard to express ourselves and express our feelings,” Nicholas told Entertainment Weekly in a July interview. “But that was a fun thing to explore from an acting perspective. [I was] trying to understand that this person is entirely trapped by his upbringing and his family. And the wedge being placed between his family and the person he loves is a very difficult thing to contend with. That was probably the most challenging, trying to make that authentic and real.”

The book follows the forbidden love story between these two young men whose families are major players in their various countries — Alex’s mom is the President of the United States, while Henry is the Prince of England.

“Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous — and very public — altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time,” the Prime Video official film description reads. “Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce.’ But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

Other than Alex and Nicholas, fans got a brief look at how some of the other book characters have come to life. Ellie Bamber will play Princess Bea, while Malcolm Atobrah is taking on the role of Percy Okonjo. Rachel Hilson will appear as Nora Holleran and Sarah Shahi is starring as Zahra Bankston.

When it came to creating Henry and Alex’s relationship, Nicholas explained to Entertainment Weekly that he and Taylor had no issues becoming fast friends in real life.

“We have the same sense of humor,” he shared. “We’re both idiots in some way. We speak the same language as people. It was a different chemistry. Finding the levity and the light in each other, finding a sense of play in the scenes. Because you want them to have that banter that back and forth, that zippy dialogue.”

Red, White & Royal Blue premieres via Prime Video on August 11, 2023.

