(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Olivia Rodrigo is getting real with her audience! The Guts songwriter recently celebrated her 21st birthday on February 20, 2024, and in honor of this milestone, bought a couple of things she claims she didn’t actually use.

Keep reading to learn more about Olivia’s birthday rite of passage.

The former Disney star took center stage at the opening night of the Guts World Tour on February 23, 2024, in Palm Springs, California, where she admitted to buying “a pack of cigarettes and a six-pack of beer” after turning 21 a few days earlier.

In the now-viral TikTok clip, fans began cheering for the songstress, but Olivia quickly clarified that she didn’t intend on using her recent purchases. She added, “I promise I didn’t consume it, but I just bought it because I f–king could.”

At the end of her candid speech, Olivia gave some words of wisdom to her fans. She concluded, “Anyway, all this to say that I think growing up isn’t so scary after all and life just kind of gets better at the end.”

Olivia kicked off her birthday celebrations on February 19, 2024, on Instagram. The Grammy winner posted a series of photos alongside some of her friends, including Tate McRae, Iris Apatow, Conan Gray, and The Kid Laroi.

In the carousel of images, the “Vampire” singer posed alongside her very on-brand and very purple birthday cakes. She joked in the caption, “Today is my last day of being able to under age drink (hypothetically) !!!!”

The following day, Olivia posted an even bigger cake to her Instagram. The four-tier dessert was definitely a nod to her Guts album that released in September 2023, as it featured the phrase, “spill ur guts,” and was decked out with stars and butterflies.

The “deja vu” singer shared multiple moments from the celebration, including a video of when she first saw her special cake, balloons coming down from the ceiling and finished off her second birthday post by showing a photo of herself as a kid.

“21!!! so grateful for all of the incredible things I’ve been able to experience so far and so excited for all the good times ahead💓💓💓 thx 4 all the love💋,” she captioned the Instagram series.

