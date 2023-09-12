She’s channeling her GUTS era! Olivia Rodrigo arrived at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards looking amazing following the release of her sophomore album on Friday, September 8.

Olivia looked simply stunning in a silver gown at the event. On top of that, the is set to take the VMAs stage tonight, presumably singing one of her new tunes. Not to mention, she’s nominated for five awards, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop, Best Cinematography and Best Editing for her track “Vampire.”

The singer admitted that this record gave her “a lot of confidence as a songwriter,” while chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music on Friday.

“In hindsight, I think that a lot of this album is about the confusion that comes with becoming a young adult and figuring out your place in this world and figuring out who you want to be and who you want to hang out with and all of that stuff,” she shared. “I think that that’s probably an experience that everyone has had in their life before, is just that rising from that disillusionment.”

From the record’s first track, “All-American Bitch,” to the song getting the most traction online, “Lacy,” fans are obsessed with this record and have been listening on repeat ever since its release. Let’s not forget the fan speculation surrounding her song “The Grudge” — who is it about?!

“I feel so many feelings. I feel excited, nervous, proud, but mostly I feel so grateful. I feel grateful for everyone on my team who believes in me and supports me so unwaveringly,” Olivia wrote in an Instagram post on release day. “I feel so immensely grateful for everyone who has so generously supported me over the past few years. Thank you to everyone who has listened and streamed and been sooo kind. I owe so much to you guys and I really hope you dig these new songs.”

Click through our gallery to see photos of Olivia’s look.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.