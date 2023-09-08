Not holding anything back! Olivia Rodrigo seemingly revealed her thoughts about fame with the song “Making the Bed” on her second studio album, GUTS.

Keep reading for everything to know about the song’s meaning, including lyrics and more.

What Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Making the Bed’ About?

It appears Olivia is singing about her whirlwind rise to fame following the release of her debut single, “Drivers License,” in January 2021.

“I’m so tired of bein’ the girl that I am / Every good thing has turned into somethin’ I dread,” she sings on the chorus. “And I’m playin’ the victim so well in my head / But it’s me who’s been makin’ the bed.”

Ahead of her album’s release, Olivia revealed that the hardest song she had to write was the one “about how my life changed because of all of the things that happened with the last album and how crazy that was.” While it’s unclear exactly if she was referencing “Making the Bed,” this track might just fit the bill.

“It was cathartic in the end, but it was kind of hard dredging up all of that stuff,” she shared during a conversation with Phoebe Bridgers for Interview Magazine. “Anytime something bad happens with my career, I’m like, ‘Wow. I’m so lucky that I get to do this.’ You have to be grateful. So many people would love to be in this position. But you still have to acknowledge trauma.”

What Are the Lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Making the Bed’?

In the first verse, Olivia noted that she “got” what she wanted, seemingly referring to fame.

“Another thing I ruined I used to do for fun / Another piece of plastic I could just throw away / Another conversation with nothing good to say,” the lyrics read. “I thought it, so I said it, took it ’cause I can / Another day pretendin’ I’m older than I am / Another perfect moment that doesn’t feel like mine / Another thing I forced to be a sign.”

At one point in the track, she references feeling like “some tourist attraction” at this point in her life.

“I got the things I wanted, it’s just not what I imagined,” she added in the tune.

