Months after releasing her debut solo record, Olivia Rodrigo is already slaying various stages! The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star brought Sour to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 18.

While she’s performed at various awards shows in the past, the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival marked the first major performance for the songstress, who debuted her solo music career in January of this year with the song “Drivers License.”

“Yesterday was sooooo magical,” Olivia shared via Instagram alongside photos from her live performance. “Thanks for rocking with me. Endlessly grateful.”

The actress sported a black crop top and gray high-waisted pants for her performance. She accessorized with a black belt and chains. Of course, fans can’t forget the Twilight charm bracelet that she wore for good luck, per her Instagram Story prior to taking the stage. When it came to her makeup and hair look, Olivia went for her signature winged eyeliner with gems on the inner corners of her eyes. Her long brunette locks were tied half-up and half-down in two pigtails while the rest of her hair flowed down her back. She looked like a true rock star.

Her setlist was full of five songs off Sour, starting with “Brutal,” which is also the album’s first track. Then, she went into her first-ever live performance of the song “Jealousy, Jealousy” before heading over to her piano for “Drivers License.”

“I don’t know if you guys know this, but this is a really special day for me because this is, sort of like, my first show,” Olivia told the crowd. “I’m just so grateful that you guys are here with me experiencing this, so thank you so much.”

According to a TikTok video that went viral following the event, two fans could be seen getting into a fight while Olivia was singing “Drivers License.” It seemed the scuffle was short-lived as other concert-goers pulled the two participants apart. The TikTok user who posted the clip shared a caption that read, “Bro we were just tryna enjoy Olivia Rodrigo.”

Following “Drivers License,” Olivia stayed at the piano to sing “Traitor.” Before launching into her last song, the Disney Channel alum gushed over the event being “the most surreal moment in the whole world,” noting that her entire family came out to support her. Of course, it wouldn’t be an Olivia concert without hearing “Good 4 U,” which is what she played as her last song.

