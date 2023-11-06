Jacob Elordi is our fav tall king! The 6-foot-5 actor looks good no matter what, so we broke down all of his most swoon-worthy red carpet looks. Keep reading to see his red carpet transformation over the years.

ICYMI, Jacob first got his big break with Netflix movie franchise The Kissing Booth, starring alongside Joey King. He then cemented his fame when booking the role of Nate Jacobs in HBO series Euphoria.

The actor explained the roles were “two completely different experiences,” during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter from June 2019.That being said, the actor has made it clear he’s moving on from high school roles overall.

“The Kissing Booth was the first film I ever made — it was sort of my ticket to Hollywood, so I was really grateful for that,” he told the outlet. “It’s almost like righting my wrongs a little bit too, because the character in The Kissing Booth is awful and it’s never really explained. He’s kind of idolized and made into a hero, so I suppose this show is showing why.”

Jacob has tons of projects in the works, including the 2023 biopic Pricilla, in which he’s taken on the role of late musician Elvis Presley. The Sofia Coppola-directed movie is based on Priscilla Presley‘s memoir, Elvis and Me, which was released in 1985.

During an October 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Jacob revealed that before taking on the role of Elvis, the most he knew about the King of Rock and Roll was from the iconic cartoon Disney movie, Lilo & Stitch.

“The most I knew of Elvis was in ‘Lilo & Stitch,’” Jacob admitted. “Which is a lot, by the way.”

He also revealed that he never had even dreamt of playing Elvis.

“Sofia [Coppola] had sent me these sides that said Elvis, and I kind of was just like, ‘There’s just no chance that this is happening,’” he recalled. “So I watched this clip of him when he came back from the Army in Germany and I read the lines for like 15 minutes and then shot two takes, not thinking that it would go anywhere.”

