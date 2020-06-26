The Dolan Twins‘ former photographer, Bryant Eslava, has responded after a model accused him of exploiting her for nude photos.

For those who missed it, a Twitter user with the username @watssuptho came forward on June 21, 2020, and claimed that the photographer asked her send him nude photos so he could help her “get signed.” She also posted screenshots of their alleged conversation on Tumblr from 2012.

“He exploited me, making me believe it would help my career,” she wrote.

Now, Bryant — who also photographs Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, members of the Hype House and more — has confirmed that the screenshots are real, and has apologized for his past actions.

“A few days ago some screenshots resurfaced from my Tumblr blog from 2012. I wish that I could say these screenshots were fake because of how embarrassing they are, but they aren’t, and I wanted to take some time to address them head on,” he wrote in a lengthy post on Friday, June 26. “When I first started in photography eight years ago on Tumblr, I wanted to get into the fashion industry. I was a teenager who had just started to grow a following for the first time on social media, and I was excited about the attention that I was getting from other photographers, and quite honestly, girls.”

“A few people came to me wanting to shoot together, and I did ask the girls to send me racy photos,” he continued. “I want to apologize to the girls I was in contact with for making them feel uncomfortable or hurt by asking them for these photos. I’m very sorry. I’m not proud to admit it, but it took me a few years to realize how inappropriate and wrong this behavior is.”

“Although I am disappointed in myself and my past actions, I am proud to say that they are not a representation of who I am today. I have learned and grown so much as a photographer, but more importantly — a person,” he concluded. “I want to prove to all of you that I am not the same person I was in the past. I am committing to learning and growing each day and treat my clients, followers and aspiring collaborators with the utmost professionalism and respect.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.

