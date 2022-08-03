Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin includes a whole new generation of little liars, and a whole new set of lies! Each character in the PLL reboot is hiding a mysterious secret and fans are dying to know what they are. Keep reading to discover all of the character’s secrets. Warning: spoilers ahead

The original Pretty Little Liars, based on the book series by Sara Shepard, starred Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery), Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings), Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin) and Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields). It came to an end in 2017 after seven years which then led to two failed spinoff series that were both canceled after one season — Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

News broke in September 2020 that Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teamed up with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring to bring Original Sin to life via HBO Max.

The reboot premiered on July 28, 2022, and stars Bailee Madison (Imogen Adams), Chandler Kinney (Tabby Haworthe), Maia Reficco (Noa Olivar), Zaria (Faran Bryant) and Malia Pyles (Minnie ‘Mouse’ Honrada). Throughout the first few episodes, it’s clear all of these characters have been through, well, a lot. In just the first few episodes, Imogen, a pregnant teen, finds her mother dead in their family’s bathroom. Tabby mysteriously takes videos of the high school boys’ locker room, Minnie has weirdly overly protective parents for some unknown reason and Maia’s time in juvie might not have been her doing.

“We [Bailee and Chandler] were absolutely die-hard fans of the original Pretty Little Liars,” Bailee told Screen Rant in July 2022. “I think Chandler and I both have our own personal experience with that show and how much it means to us both as a viewer and both kind of realizing the lines between loving a show and falling in love with actors outside of a show.”

Chandler added, “I remember watching it in middle school and being so emotionally invested in these characters and wanting to know who A was. It was my introduction into the YA space, and so there was this very addictive quality about it where you just wanted the next episode and it just lured you in. Those are some qualities that we really hoped to bring into Original Sin while also putting our own little spin on it and really honing in on a more horrific aspect of it too. So, it’s a bit grittier, and darker, and bloodier. We’re really excited for fans to see that. It’s just been surreal, as Bailee was saying. It’s pretty wild, I’m still pinching myself.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover our theories on what the little liars’ secrets are.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.