The original Pretty Little Liars stars are friends forever! Over the years, the former Freeform stars have had some major cast reunions — and fans are so here for it.

Pretty Little Liars aired from 2010 to 2017 and starred Troian Bellisario (Spencer Hastings), Ashley Benson (Hanna Marin), Lucy Hale (Aria Montgomery) and Shay Mitchell (Emily Fields) as the four main roles with tons of other stars rounding out the cast. Once the show came to an end, the actors all moved on from Rosewood, but have gotten together multiple times over the years. Some even shared the screen one or twice.

Sasha Pieterse (Alison DeLaurentis) and Janel Parrish (Mona Vanderwaal) even reprised their roles for the short-lived spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, which premiered in March 2019 and aired for one season.

“It’s a very different mystery, and that makes it scarier,” Sasha told Vulture of the series in March 2019. “Even though Alison and Mona have so much wisdom and discretion with this type of thing, they still don’t know what they’re dealing with or know how bad it’s going to get.”

Janel added, “It’s PLL times a million. We’re honoring the old show while adding to it.”

While the spinoff came and went, Pretty Little Liars did come back to life in the HBO Max series Original Sin, which premiered in June 2022. However, none of the original stars made an appearance — just yet.

“I sincerely wish everyone the best and I hope it’s a huge success,” Lucy, for one, told Us Weekly in November 2020 of the reboot. “Some people get angry about a reboot, but I think it’s important to be supportive of up-and-coming artists. I’m curious to see what they do with it!”

The Hating Game actress has shown so much support for the new iteration of PLL.

“I’m excited for this new group of girls. I hope it does well. I really do,” the Ragdoll star told Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. “I think people want me to be upset about it and I’m stoked for them. I want to watch. It’s exciting.”

Lucy also gave the cast advice, saying, “Just enjoy it. Your life’s going to change. Just soak it all in. I wasn’t always that way. I was always thinking 10 steps ahead, so I would miss out on moments. Ride the wave. Stay around good people.”

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the original PLL stars' major reunions over the years.

