Girls supporting girls! There’s no bad blood between the original Pretty Little Liars and Original Sin cast. In fact, a few of the stars have even publicly hung out!

“I knew my life would change, but to be here, hosting something for a new generation of liars is pretty wild,” Lucy Hale, for one, told E! News at the PLL: Original Sin premiere in July 2022. “It just goes to show — I don’t want to say legacy because that’s a huge word — but the legacy of PLL is living on and I think that’s so flattering.”

The actress, who played Aria Montgomery on the original series, has shown tons of support for the HBO Max revival — which has a new cast, new mystery and new villain. Lucy — along with Troian Bellisario (Spencer), Ashley Benson (Hanna), Shay Mitchell (Emily) — starred in the original show, which aired on Freeform from 2010 to 2017.

While it doesn’t seem like ant of the original stars are gearing up to reprise their roles for this new iteration, Lucy told TMRWxTODAY in June 2021 that she’d “never say never” when it comes to playing Aria again.

“I’m excited for this new group of girls. I hope it does well. I really do,” the Katy Keene alum also told Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. “I think people want me to be upset about it and I’m stoked for them. I want to watch. It’s exciting.”

During the same interview, Lucy gave some major advice to the newcomers — Bailee Madison (Imogen), Malia Pyles (Minnie), Maia Reficco (Noa), Chandler Kinney (Tabby) and Zaria (Faran).

“Just enjoy it. Your life’s going to change. Just soak it all in. I wasn’t always that way,” the PLL alum gushed to ET. “I was always thinking 10 steps ahead, so I would miss out on moments. Ride the wave. Stay around good people.”

The Original Sin stars, for their part, love having the support of the original cast.

“I grew up admiring those girls on and off camera and I remember looking at them being like, ‘One day, when I’m in my early 20s, I hope I get to be on a show like that,'” Bailee told Extra in July 2022, noting that it “means the world” to have Lucy in her corner. The actress added, “The fact that she’s here to support all of us means so much.”

Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of every time the OG PLL stars interacted with the Original Sin cast.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.