It’s official, the people who brought you the CW’s Riverdale and Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are set to release a brand new show. On Wednesday, January 8, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Greg Berlanti‘s Dracula-inspired series, The Brides, was picked up. The show had originally been developed for NBC back in 2015, and now it’s moving to a new network — ABC.

Described as a family drama series, The Brides will follow three powerful, female leads and feature a strong horror element. The show is about “empowered, immortal women and the things they do to maintain wealth, prestige, legacy — and their nontraditional family.” As of now, there has been no official casting announcement for who will play the three main vampires.

As fans know, this isn’t the only exciting news for Roberto and Greg. The producing pair is gearing up for the premiere of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s third season, which hits Netflix on January 24, 2020. According to the streaming service, season three will follow the teenage witch and her friends as they attempt to free Nicholas Scratch from “eternal damnation.”

They also have the premiere of new CW series Katy Keene on the horizon. A Riverdale spinoff, this show stars Lucy Hale and follows “the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene, singer/songwriter Josie McCoy, performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger, and “It Girl” Pepper Smith — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City.” The first episode is set to air on February 6, 2020.

That’s not all! Roberto and Greg recently celebrated the renewal of the show that started their TV reign. On January 7, 2020, it was announced that Archie and the gang will officially be moving on from Riverdale High and taking their mystery-solving skills to college in the upcoming fifth season of Riverdale.

