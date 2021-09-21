Hold on to your diapers, because the Rugrats are back! The famed Nickelodeon show was rebooted for the Paramount+ streaming service in May 2021, and it’s officially been renewed for a second season.

“Kids series are a key driver of engagement for Paramount+,” Tanya Giles the Paramount+ Chief Programming Officer said in the September 2021 renewal announcement. “With the renewal of Rugrats for a second season, we look forward to bringing even more adventures with Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica and the rest of the Rugrats for kids and families to enjoy.”

The original series aired via Nickelodeon from 1991 to 2004 and followed the story of baby Tommy Pickles and his family. When the show was revived in 2021, all the original stars lent their voices back to the iconic characters, which included Chuckie, Phil, Lil and Angelica, among others. When comparing the new Rugrats to the old series, there weren’t many changes other than the new animation techniques. While there were new stories for the babies to take on, they still found themselves in pretty crazy adventures.

“This next season of Rugrats will dive even deeper into the secret life of babies and their unsuspecting parents, while continuing to highlight the main themes of friendship and family,” President of Nickelodeon Animation, Ramsey Naito, said in the renewal announcement. “For 30 years, the Rugrats have resonated with fans around the globe, and we can’t wait to continue telling original and fresh stories with these beloved characters.”

As fans know, this isn’t the only iconic Nickelodeon series that Paramount+ has rebooted since its launch. The fan-favorite character of SpongeBob SquarePants was brought back to life for the animated series Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and iCarly made waves with its return in June 2021. So much so, that the series — starring Miranda Cosgrove — has also been renewed for a second season.

Before Rugrats season 2 hits the streaming service, there’s still more to come from the first season! Along with the renewal announcement, Paramount+ also shared that the remaining eight episodes of season 1 will all be available for streaming in October 2021 — on the seventh to be exact. Along with the new installments comes a Halloween special in which Tommy and the babies attempt to save Angelica after she’s turned into a werewolf. Of course, the entire episode takes place at a Halloween-themed party where their parents all seem to disappear. Sounds spooky, and we’re so ready for it!

What can Rugrats fans expect when season 2 officially premieres? Scroll through our gallery for all the details.

