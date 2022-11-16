A supportive queen! Selena Gomez‘s mom, Mandy Teefey, has always been a part of her daughter’s life. However, the former Disney Channel star opened up in her 2022 My Mind & Me documentary about a time when they weren’t that close.

“I shouldn’t have spoken to them the way that I did, and I shouldn’t have treated them the way that I did, sometimes,” Selena said of her mom and stepdad, Brian, in the AppleTV+ film. “Then they know it wasn’t me so then when I wake up the next day they tell me what happened but they explain to me, they’re like, ‘Look, we know that that’s not you talking and we’re really concerned and just know that we love you, we don’t see anything different from what was last night to now.’ … I just say I’m so sorry because I remember certain things that I did, and I was so mean. Even to this day, I keep saying thank you and I’m sorry.”

Who Is Selena Gomez’s Mom?

Mandy was born as Amanda Dawn Cornett in Texas on April 16, 1976. Mandy welcomed Selena when she was 16 years old with ex-husband, Ricardo “Rick” Gomez.

“I was a teen mom with Selena, obviously, and was very judged by that, even by my counselors and my teachers [who said] that I failed and just let go of it,” Mandy told Entertainment Tonight in March 2017. “My neighborhood was a really rough neighborhood [with] gangs. With all of that stuff, and when I got pregnant, I think that’s what triggered, because I was like, ‘OK, I have another person depending on me. I gotta get straight,’ and that’s when I started hammering through. I’m like, ‘I’m not going to let her have the upbringing I did.’ I kind of kept powering through, you get used to it.”

What IS Selena Gomez’s Mom, Mandy Teefy’s Job?

Mandy was Selena’s manager for most of her professional career.

“I’m growing and changing. I was in a relationship, and I was being managed by my parents, and I was still under Hollywood and Disney, and I was being held to this expectation of being the good girl. I knew deep down that this wasn’t what I wanted to do — being exhausted of forcing something that wasn’t right, even in my personal life,” Selena told The New York Times in September 2015. “I had to have moments where I was crying and I was like, ‘Why am I not in love with what I do?’ I was forced to get very uncomfortable for a while in order to make the decisions I made.”

In 2017, the mother-daughter duo executive produced the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why together.

Does Mandy Have Other Kids?

Mandy married Brian Teefey in 2006, and he became Selena’s stepfather. Their daughter Gracie Elliot Teefey was born in June 2013.

Selena also has a second sister, Victoria Gomez, from her dad’s second marriage.

